Starting this week, students in nearly 50 area classrooms will get to read The News-Gazette through our popular Newspapers in Education program.
We’ve been providing newspapers to the next generation of subscribers since the mid-1980s. At its height, we delivered about 200,000 newspapers a year.
“The program provides newspapers to teachers and students in our 12-county delivery area,” Circulation Director Bob Cicone Jr. said. “Usually teachers, administrators, librarians and secretaries place orders for their students to use when their school is in session.”
The program runs on donations.
“We have a couple of different ways to donate to the NIE program. For subscribers who request their home delivery stopped while they’re away, one of their options is to have the money equivalent of the vacation stop donated to the NIE program, which pays for the newspapers,” Cicone said. “We also have local businesses who sponsor the NIE program throughout the year. Sometimes teachers or schools pay for their newspapers as well.”
The papers are delivered before the school day begins and can be used for whatever purpose the teacher envisions.
Teachers, want to participate? Contact Cicone at 217-351-5334 or bcicone@news-gazette.media.