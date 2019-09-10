Monday’s appearances at the Champaign Public Library — Meet The Editors at night, Active Senior Republicans in the morning — served as a reminder both for News-Gazette Media and our audience.
1. Anyone from our newsroom is available to talk shop if your service club/classroom/church group/etc. would like us to swing by. Call me at 217-351-5231 or email jrossow@news-gazette.com to book someone.
2. Any news you wish to report — from bake sales to Little League scores to meetings at the library — we’ll do our very best to find room either in print or at our website. That’s been our promise since Day 1. Reach out to me for starters.
