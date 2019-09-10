TOTM Active Senior GOP
Sherry Steigmann presents at the Active Senior Republicans meeting Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at the Champaign Public Library.

 Jim Rossow/News-Gazette Media

Monday’s appearances at the Champaign Public Library — Meet The Editors at night, Active Senior Republicans in the morning — served as a reminder both for News-Gazette Media and our audience.

1. Anyone from our newsroom is available to talk shop if your service club/classroom/church group/etc. would like us to swing by. Call me at 217-351-5231 or email jrossow@news-gazette.com to book someone.

2. Any news you wish to report — from bake sales to Little League scores to meetings at the library — we’ll do our very best to find room either in print or at our website. That’s been our promise since Day 1. Reach out to me for starters.

Here's what was trending at our website, which in a seven-day period ending Sunday saw 1,356,503 pageviews:

Vice President of News

Jim Rossow is vice president of news at The News-Gazette. His email is jrossow@news-gazette.com.