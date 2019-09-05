The patriotic kids at Danville High School are rolling out the red carpet for area veterans on Friday night.
Organized by the school’s Junior ROTC and Model UN, the first “A Salute to Veterans” includes food, football and — most important — fellowship.
“More than anything, this gives our students the chance to sit down with the veterans, thank them for their service and get a better understanding of what they’ve been through and what they need,” said event organizer Lori Woods, a Danville High math teacher.
Veterans from all corners of the area are invited for a potluck dinner at 5:30 p.m. inside the school’s fieldhouse (food for 200). With bellies full and complimentary tickets, they’ll next be recognized during a ceremony before the 7 p.m. kickoff between the Vikings and Urbana at a specially decorated Whitesell Field.
A silent auction and 50/50 raffle will benefit a variety of veterans-themed projects such a spots on future Honor Flights. Students also will spend the night in the fieldhouse — sleeping in handmade shelters — to raise money and awareness.
Best part: Everyone’s invited.
“Any veteran who wants to come, we’d love to have them and their families,” Woods said, “so we can honor them for all they’ve done.”