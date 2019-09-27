University of Illinois campus radio station WPGU (107.1-FM) is inviting alumni to come back and host their own show.
The concept is called the Illini Sit-In and is available only to WPGU alums.
The idea is the brainchild of WPGU program director Nectarios Kourtis.
“I really don’t know how many people are going to come back,” Kourtis said. “I’m encouraging alumni to come back in groups.”
The alumni shows are part of October’s Illini Month, a celebration of the relationship between the university and the student-run radio station.
Participating alumni will be given the freedom to do whatever kind of show they want. The alumni broadcasts are available at any time that is not already filled by a sponsored show.
“We’ll let them choose the music,” Kourtis said. “I think most of them will want to come back and do their normal shows, but here at UI.”
WPGU is asking participants for a symbolic $107 donation per hour, per person.
On to my weekend recommendations:
TODAY
“Magnum P.I.” 8 p.m., CBS
It’s the start of the second season for the reboot, with Jay Hernandez in the title role. Still set in Hawaii, Magnum continues to live a charmed life. In a strange twist of TV scheduling, the original Thomas Magnum (Tom Selleck) follows in his current show, “Blue Bloods.”
SATURDAY
“Saturday Night Live,” 10:30 p.m., NBC
Is the show really entering its 45th season? When it debuted, few critics would have predicted it would make it five years. Actor Woody Harrelson is hosting for the fourth time, with Billie Eilish as musical guest.
SUNDAY
“The Rookie,” 9 p.m., ABC
The series moves from its original Tuesday spot. Nathan Fillion stars as John Nolan, a 45-year-old divorced man who decides to make a career change and become a rookie police officer in Los Angeles. It has a nice mix of drama and comedy.