Top of the morning, Sept. 15, 2019
That so many schools put on so many events to raise so much money during Breast Cancer Awareness Month is a wonderful thing. Especially to the organizations that benefit from the generosity, like Carle’s Mills Breast Cancer Institute.
“Often we don’t hear about it,” Annual Giving Manager Lesa Brandt said, “and after the fact just get a check in the mail. Anyone can fundraise for Mills and we love that.”
Earlier this week, we put the call out for area schools to let us know what they’re planning in October. The response was both pink and prolific.
There are Pink Out volleyball matches (Central/Centennial, Monticello/Unity) and football games (Oakwood/BHRA). There are Pink Out Days (Villa Grove, which has raised $22,000 in the last five years, goes all out Oct. 4). There’s even a conference that devotes an entire week for all things pink (the Vermilion Valley has raised over $1,500 for OSF Cancer Foundation).
“We are very proud of our conference in that we all can work together for a common good,” BHRA volleyball coach Susan Kentner said.
We’ll tell uplifting stories leading up to and through October. Email jrossow@news-gazette to fill us in on what your school is doing.
“It’s amazing,” Brandt said, “to see young people come together for an important cause.”
News-Gazette