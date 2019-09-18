Top of the Morning, Sept. 18, 2019
The fundraising Battle of the Paddle plays out today outside Hickory Point Bank & Trust on Park Avenue in downtown Champaign, with 30 “celebrities” squaring off in open-to-the-public table-tennis matches from 7 a.m. to noon.
* * *
Jeff Scott went all out prepping for his match against Lynne Barnes, which will benefit United Way of Champaign County. There’s a hype video to prove it.
“I had done lots of silly things back when I was an elementary principal,” the CEO of Stephens Family YMCA said, “so I wasn’t too embarrassed for this.”
Produced by Lexie Zebe and Christina Frye, the video shows Scott training (above, lifting very small weights) like Rocky before one of his bouts. Asked to guarantee victory, Scott hedged:
“I like my chances,” he said. “My training has prepared me well. I have a great team that has gotten me ready, but now it will be up to me to execute what I have been trained to do.”
* * *
The lineup includes several rivalry matches (mayors, superintendents, bank execs), none bigger than two UI coaches going at it (Brad Dancer, men’s tennis, vs. Justin Spring, men’s gymnastics, at 11:30 a.m.).
Does Dancer’s tennis background help?
“Yes, tennis players are all pingpong stars in our own mind,” he said. “Put that with an aging, out-of-season, half-blind coach, and it’s a recipe for disaster.”
Promising not to tell anyone, I asked Dancer (above) about his strategy.
“With Spring, it’s all about focus,” he said. “He’s incredible for about 60 seconds: I’m thinking a lot of water breaks, bathroom breaks, injury timeouts, etc.”
***
|7:00
|Dan Marker
|Randy Green
|7:30
|Jared White
|Jason Rector
|8:00
|Jeff Scott
|Lynne Barnes
|8:30
|Andy Quarnstrom
|Rob Dalhaus
|9:00
|Mayor Deb Frank Feinen
|Mayor Diane Marlin
|9:30
|Jill Boland
|Kelly Hill
|10:00
|Jayne DeLuce
|Laura Weis
|10:30
|Sean Baird
|Alec Gillespie
|11:00
|Open
|Open
|11:30
|Brad Dancer
|Justin Spring
|Table 2
|Time
|Player 1
|Player 2
|7:00
|Dr. Rogers
|Greg Anderson
|7:30
|Stephanie Stuart
|Chris Randles
|8:00
|Open
|Open
|8:30
|Jennifer Ivory-Tatum
|Susan Zola
|9:00
|Chad Hoffman
|Matt Kelly
|9:30
|Jenna Koss
|Salvo Rodriquez
|10:00
|Sue Grey
|Tammy Lemke
|10:30
|Open
|Open
|11:00
|Open
|Open
|Open
|Open