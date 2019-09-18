TOTM Battle of Paddle1

Stephens Family YMCA CEO Jeff Scott pumps iron as part of his training for the Battle of Paddle table-tennis fundraiser, set for 7 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in downtown Champaign.
The fundraising Battle of the Paddle plays out today outside Hickory Point Bank & Trust on Park Avenue in downtown Champaign, with 30 “celebrities” squaring off in open-to-the-public table-tennis matches from 7 a.m. to noon.

* * *

Jeff Scott went all out prepping for his match against Lynne Barnes, which will benefit United Way of Champaign County. There’s a hype video to prove it.

“I had done lots of silly things back when I was an elementary principal,” the CEO of Stephens Family YMCA said, “so I wasn’t too embarrassed for this.”

Produced by Lexie Zebe and Christina Frye, the video shows Scott training (above, lifting very small weights) like Rocky before one of his bouts. Asked to guarantee victory, Scott hedged:

“I like my chances,” he said. “My training has prepared me well. I have a great team that has gotten me ready, but now it will be up to me to execute what I have been trained to do.”

* * *

The lineup includes several rivalry matches (mayors, superintendents, bank execs), none bigger than two UI coaches going at it (Brad Dancer, men’s tennis, vs. Justin Spring, men’s gymnastics, at 11:30 a.m.).

Does Dancer’s tennis background help?

“Yes, tennis players are all pingpong stars in our own mind,” he said. “Put that with an aging, out-of-season, half-blind coach, and it’s a recipe for disaster.”

Promising not to tell anyone, I asked Dancer (above) about his strategy.

“With Spring, it’s all about focus,” he said. “He’s incredible for about 60 seconds: I’m thinking a lot of water breaks, bathroom breaks, injury timeouts, etc.”

***

7:00Dan MarkerRandy Green
7:30Jared WhiteJason Rector
8:00Jeff ScottLynne Barnes
8:30Andy QuarnstromRob Dalhaus
9:00Mayor Deb Frank FeinenMayor Diane Marlin
9:30Jill BolandKelly Hill
10:00Jayne DeLuceLaura Weis
10:30Sean BairdAlec Gillespie
11:00OpenOpen
11:30Brad DancerJustin Spring
   
   
 Table 2 
TimePlayer 1Player 2
7:00Dr. RogersGreg Anderson
7:30Stephanie StuartChris Randles
8:00OpenOpen
8:30Jennifer Ivory-TatumSusan Zola
9:00Chad HoffmanMatt Kelly
9:30Jenna KossSalvo Rodriquez
10:00Sue GreyTammy Lemke
10:30OpenOpen
11:00OpenOpen
11:30
OpenOpen