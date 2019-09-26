Top of the Morning, Sept. 26, 2019
ABC’s "20/20" is in the process of retelling the tragic tale of Yingying Zhang, the UI scholar from China who was kidnapped and murdered in 2017.
A crew of four spent more than five hours in our newsroom Wednesday morning, interviewing staff writers Ben Zigterman and Mary Schenk.
Zigterman, 27, has quarterbacked our coverage since convicted killer Brendt Christensen’s arrest in June 2017. He was contacted by "20/20" in December and stayed in touch during last summer’s high-profile trial in Peoria.
Veteran crime and courts reporter Schenk was one of the first to report on Ms. Zhang’s disappearance and helped tell the story of her distraught family.
The two-hour documentary-style episode is scheduled to air later this fall. Season 42 of "20/20" premieres Friday.
While in C-U this week, the "20/20" crew also arranged interviews with the UI police, the Daily Illini and lawyers involved in the case, among others.
News-Gazette