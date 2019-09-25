Friday’s speech won’t be the first time Kelly Duitsman Loschen will be in front of a gym-full of kids at St. Joseph-Ogden High School.
It’s just been awhile.
“I’m excited to be back,” said Loschen, a third-generation SJ-O grad who last took the podium as class salutatorian in 1996.
Loschen jumped at the chance to headline Friday’s annual Academic Awards Assembly, where she will deliver a message on the importance of “having confidence.” She admits lacking it as a high school sophomore — even as a three-sport standout with good grades — before a teacher’s pep talk changed her course.
Some of those teachers are still at SJ-O, including Bill Billman, Bob Glazier, Stacey Kietzman and Marshall Schacht.
A senior vice president and chief financial officer at Farm Credit Illinois, she’s prepping at home in front of her kids: Jefferson seventh-grader Annie and Centennial freshman Avery, who have enjoyed flipping through SJ-O yearbooks from the 1990s.
Her speech will be better for it.
“I’ve asked them, ‘Give me some cool slang to use (on Friday),’” Loschen said. “They’re like, ‘Mom, just don’t.’“