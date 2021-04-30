IOWA CITY, Iowa — Barbara Wilson, a top administrator for the University of Illinois System, has been named the next president of the University of Iowa.
Iowa’s Board of Regents selected Wilson on Friday from four finalists.
Wilson, 63, visited the Iowa campus in mid-April for a two-day visit with stakeholders and a public interview.
“In many ways, this is a dream job for me,” Wilson said during the visit, where she touted her experience running the large UI System, her love of the Big Ten and her background in communications.
Wilson’s first day will be July 15, and she’ll receive a five-year contract with an annual salary of $600,000, according to an Iowa news release.
She’ll also receive a five-year deferred compensation plan with an annual contribution of $400,000.
At the UI System, Wilson is second in command to President Tim Killeen as the executive vice president and vice president for academic affairs.
She’s worked there since her stint as interim chancellor of the Urbana campus from 2015-16 after Phyllis Wise resigned.
Wilson has also been the head of the communications department, a vice provost, an executive vice provost and dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
She has three degrees in communications from the University of Wisconsin.
Wilson will replace Bruce Harreld, who announced in October that he would be retiring.
She was chosen over Hari M. Osofsky, the dean of the Penn State law school and school of international affairs; Wendy F. Hensel, the provost and senior vice president of academic affairs at Georgia State University; and Daniel L. Clay, the dean of Iowa’s College of Education.