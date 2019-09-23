For the last several years, a News-Gazette Junior Reporter has been assigned to cover the Illini home football games.
It’s a pretty sweet deal for the youngsters.
Their day starts with a tailgate at the News-Gazette Media tent, then they get four tickets to the game.
Among the highlights: A trip down to the field and up to the press box, where they get to take in the view that News-Gazette Media sports reporters Bob Asmussen, Scott Richey and Loren Tate, as well as broadcasters Brian Barnhart & Co. get to see during the game.
After the game is over, they send in a report that generally runs in Friday’s News-Gazette.
“It’s fun not only for the Junior Reporter, but the parents/siblings/friends also have a great time,” says News-Gazette Media Promotions Director Alli Adams, who helps coordinate the program at News-Gazette Media. “Not only do they get to see an Illini game, they get to see what goes on behind the scenes on game day for our reporters and broadcast crew.”
The Junior Reporter for the Nebraska game was Atwood-Hammond Grade School sixth-grader Lucas Butcher.
Does this sound like something a grade or middle schooler you know would like to do? There are still four chances to be selected — nominate a kid by going to news-gazette.com/jr — for the home games against Michigan (on Oct. 12), Wisconsin (Oct. 19), Rutgers (Nov. 2) and Northwestern (Nov. 30).