Two weeks from today, Fred and Alice Haegele will be celebrating quite a milestone: 70 years of wedded bliss.
How will the happy couple mark the occasion?
“We don’t have any plans,” said Alice, 93. “We’ll probably go out to eat.”
After Fred, 95, served in World War II, the couple met at Southern Illinois University at a Baptist student union event. It wasn’t exactly love at first sight.
“I had to wash Fred’s feet up on the stage,” Alice said. “Not many people can say that!”
But love developed and they were married on Aug. 28, 1949, in Springfield.
“It was hot,” she said.
The Haegeles honeymooned at the Duqoin State Fair, where Fred was the beef superintendent.
“We were trying to act like we’d been married a long time,” Alice said. “But when we picked up another judge, rice fell out of the sunscreen of the car, so the secret was out.”
How’d they last so long?
“I guess patience is a big thing,” Alice said. “If you ask my husband, he’d probably say something else.”