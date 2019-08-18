On Sunday, more than 300 prep athletes visited The News-Gazette building in downtown Champaign, part of our three-times-a-year high schools sports extravaganza.
Prep sports coordinator Colin Likas invited two members of each fall sport from every area high school for photos that will run daily in the sports section beginning on Labor Day.
“It was a great display of high school sports in our area,” said Likas, prepping for his third school year on the beat. “Kids were really excited, and we were glad to have them show off what makes their school so great.”
In years past, we’ve taken a photo of kids and sent them on their way. This year, it was much more than that.
The rundown:
— Athletes recorded radio spots with engineer Ed Bond that will be heard on WDWS 1400-AM (above: Champaign Central’s Mira Chopra).
— We shot video of them, which we’ll turn into GIFs to accompany our coverage on Facebook (@News-Gazette Prep Sports), Twitter (@NGPreps) and Instagram (@news_gazette).
— There was a selfie station, a photo booth, interview stops and more.
Soon, head to news-gazette.com for sport-by-sport galleries of every athlete that attended, plus a video story about the day from multi-media specialist Anthony Zilis.
Get behind-the-scenes access by following us on Snapchat (@news-gazette).