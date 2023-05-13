Leading up to next week’s Toast to Tourism celebration, Editor Jeff D’Alessio will ask the leaders of the organizations being honored for a few of their favorite things about calling Champaign County home. Leading off: JENNIFER GUNJI-BALLSRUD, director of the UI’s Japan House.
A park:
- The Arboretum and Japan House Gardens. But I do also have a soft spot for Hessel Park because I went there constantly as a small child growing up on Kirby Avenue.
A street:
- Lincoln Avenue in Urbana.
A part of Japan House that most visitors would pick as their favorite if you polled them:
- The gardens. They are truly a place of respite and beauty for so many to enjoy. We are blessed to be able to share the gardens with our community.
An event:
- Oktoberfest. This is a great event that was first started by Eric Robeson and, through his efforts and guidance, I was inspired to start Matsuri.
A season:
- Fall. With the changing colors of the leaves and the cooler temps, fall is truly stunning here in Urbana-Champaign.
A lunch order if I’m in a hurry:
- I will run into Art Mart and grab whatever soup they have. If I have a bit more time, I will go to Suzu’s and grab an egg salad sandwich. It is divine.
A dinner order: My latest go-to is Timpone’s. My husband Bob and I like to sit downstairs and share a Timpone’s original with sausage, a salad and a special from the chalkboard.
— A drink order: I am a G&T lady. Wherever I go, I will order a Hendrick’s and tonic, in a short, no fruit. Simple, clean and perfect.
— A way to spend a Saturday night: Just being with friends at our house. I am actually a bit of a homebody and I love hanging out with my two dogs, Thelma and Harriet, friends and my husband Bob. It is my ideal Saturday night.
A place to shop for me:
- I have always loved Circles Boutique and the tireless efforts of Danelle Jameson. I feel like every time I go there, I am able to find something wonderfully unique. I am also a superfan of Art Mart — Todd’s wines and booze, the salads at the deli counter and gifts galore.
An Illini basketball player: George Montgomery, “Big G” #23. He was always reliable and a great center for the Illinois in the early ’80s. I took his nickname and made it my own when I played basketball too, in seventh and eighth grade. I had several Illini shirts that had “Big G” printed on the back that I proudly wore while a student at White Heath Grade School.