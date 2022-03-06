CHAMPAIGN — A tow company operator was taken to a local hospital with iife-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle while responding to an accident Saturday night.
The 16-year-old Tolono man driving the car that struck the operator was issued a citation for violating "Scott's Law," which requires motorists to slow down when approaching an accident with emergency vehicles present.
Police said the driver was cooperative and there were "no indicators of impairment."
The original call to Champaign police came at 8:34 p.m. Saturday, for a report of a traffic accident involving two vehicles and no injuries in the area of Windsor Road and Neil Street.
At 9:06 p.m., with officers still on the scene, the 20-year-old tow company operator from St. Joseph was cleaning up debris in the roadway when a vehicle traveling southbound on Neil struck him.
The preliminary investigation indicates the driver failed to move over, authorities said Sunday, adding: "The Champaign Police Department would like to remind the public of the statutory requirements of Scott's Law."
Scott’s Law, 625 ILCS 5/11- 907(c), mandates that upon approaching a stationary authorized emergency vehicle, when the authorized emergency vehicle is giving a signal by displaying alternately flashing red, red and white, blue, or red and blue lights or amber or yellow warning lights, a person who drives an approaching vehicle shall:
- Proceed with due caution, yield the right-of-way by making a lane change into a lane not adjacent to that of the authorized emergency vehicle, if possible with due regard to safety and traffic conditions, if on a highway having at least 4 lanes with not less than 2 lanes proceeding in the same directions as the approaching vehicle; or
- if changing lanes would be impossible or unsafe, proceed with due caution, reduce the speed of the vehicle, maintaining a safe speed for road conditions and leaving a safe distance until safely past the stationary emergency vehicles.