With the nominations now official and Election Day just nine Tuesdays away, we asked UI political science
Professor BRIAN GAINES for his takeaways from the Republican and Democratic conventions. Presidential conventions are mainly aimed at hardcore partisans, and are thus occasions for preaching to the converted more than persuasion. Polls usually show a small shift in favor of the party that just convened, but these seem to reflect who is willing or eager to complete surveys in that time period more than they signify that leaners or independents were won over by the show. Just the same, the conventions send a clear signal of what issues and themes each party wants to dominate the campaign. In 2020, it seems that the Democrats would like voters to: 1. Ask themselves, “Do I like Donald Trump or Joe Biden more?” 2. Blame Donald Trump for the pandemic and limping economy. 3. Cast Biden as someone who can bridge huge gulfs in the American public. Republicans, meanwhile, want voters to: 1. Assume that Joe Biden is in early stages of dementia. 2. Believe that a Biden presidency would be a blank check for the left. 3. Condemn rioters, and celebrate America. Some part of campaigning involves back-and-forth, point-counterpoint, so Democrats will ridicule discussion of Biden’s alleged cognitive slowdown, Republicans will insist that Trump really is compassionate, and so on. But often, campaigns feature two sides talking past each other, not really responding so much as seeking to push certain issues or topics to the foreground, and others to the background. In the midst of a pandemic, of course, it is unusually obvious that events can always take over, thwarting party strategies.