URBANA — Here’s a chance to meet Larry Boone, the finalist poised to become Urbana’s next police chief.
The city will hold a public town hall event for the community to meet Boone on May 4 at the Vineyard Church, 1500 N. Lincoln Ave., U.
There will be two sessions, one from 3:30-5 p.m. and one from 6:30-8 p.m., with doors opening a half-hour ahead of each.
Both sessions will be monitored and recorded, and those attending can either submit questions at the events or online in advance.
Questions can be submitted online to surveymonkey.com/r/W2H8D5H and must be received by May 2.
Boone, a 33-year-law enforcement professional, retired as chief of the Norfolk, Va. police department last year.
During his time at that department, he was named officer of the year, won a medal of valor from the Virginia Police Work Dog Association, was awarded a distinguished service medal and received 34 commendation letters and awards.