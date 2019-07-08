URBANA — A series of free town hall meetings about property taxes in Champaign County will begin this week.
Each meeting will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and include refreshments and presentations by county officials explaining how the property-tax cycle works and how tax bills are calculated and distributed.
The first meeting will be Wednesday in the Lyle Shields Meeting Room at Brookens Administrative Center, 1776 E. Washington St., U.
Other meetings are set as follows:
— July 24, Mahomet Public Library.
— July 29, St. Joseph Public Library.
— Aug. 7, Rantoul Public Library.
— Aug. 15, Tolono Public Library.
— Aug. 19, Champaign Public Library.