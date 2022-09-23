Meeting Minutes & More cover 9-23-22

CHAMPAIGN — Now that he has his board authorization to spend up to $1.25 million on a home for a first-of-its-kind local shelter, it’s on to the negotiating table for Township Supervisor Andy Quarnstrom. 

The hope, Quarnstrom said Thursday, is to close on the purchase of the C-U at Home shelter building at 70 E. Washington St. before Nov. 1, the targeted date for opening Strides, C-U’s first 24-7 low-barrier homeless shelter. 

“We are negotiating the terms of the purchase now,” Quarnstrom said, anticipating that next week’s C-U at Home board meeting could bring a decision from the seller. 

The City of Champaign Township hopes to open its Strides shelter inside this space, which currently houses CU at Home's men's shelter.

“We think that even if the closing doesn’t occur prior to November 1st that we can lease from C-U at Home for the short period we would need to until closing or come up with some type of arrangement.”

In the meantime, preparations for opening day continue. On Monday, former Crisis Nursery program director Carla Zarnsy, the township’s newly hired shelter director, reports for her first day of work. Interviews for other staff positions are scheduled to take place over the next two weeks, Quarnstrom said. 

Township officials had originally considered launching the shelter in a leased building at 119 E. University Ave., which is being vacated this month by Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County.

Andy Quarnstrom received the green light from the township board this week to close on a site for the Strides shelter. (Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette).

But with C-U at Home in the midst of investigating other locations to move its own shelter and other services for the homeless, purchasing the East Washington space became the better option, given that it “is essentially turn key, (so) nothing would need to be done to it for Strides to move in outside of setting up our network, phones, some furniture, etc.,” Quarnstrom said.

