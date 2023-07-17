CHAMPAIGN — The state’s Rebuild Illinois program now has seven major road and bridge projects underway in the Champaign County area — and another project about to begin.
The biggest chunk of the $330.5 million for the eight projects is the $251.8 million reconstruction of the Interstate 57/74 interchange that got underway in 2021 and is set to be wrapped up in 2025, weather permitting, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.
Covering I-57 from south of the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks to Olympian Drive and I-74 from Duncan Road to Prospect Avenue (over I-57), this project includes resurfacing, culvert and bridge replacement and reconstruction work.
Drivers should continue to expect reduced lanes, routine traffic pattern chances and night closures throughout the construction, according to IDOT.
Here’s an update from IDOT on the status of the seven other projects:
— Starting this month will be a $4 million resurfacing of U.S. 136 from McLean County to east of Fisher. Work should be completed in November and there will be one lane open in both directions.
— Illinois 130 at Guardian Drive south to the I-74 ramp at University Avenue: This is a $2.3 million pavement resurfacing that started in May and will be completed in August, with nightly road closures and a posted detour.
— Saline Branch bridge .3 miles west of Elm Street in St. Joseph: Work on this $515,000 bridge deck overlay replacement got underway in April and is set to wrap in in November, with one lane open in each direction.
— East branch Salt Fork River bridge .3 miles east of Rantoul: The $4.8 million bridge deck overlay replacement project started in June and will be done in November.
— U.S. 150 1.7 and 2.6 miles east of DeWitt County: This is an $824,000 culvert replacement that got underway in May and is set to be done in August, with a full road closure through Aug. 17.
— I-74 Saline Branch bridge one mile east of U.S. 45, over I-74 east of Urbana: This $3 million bridge deck overlay replacement stared in April and will be finished in November. One lane is open in both directions with a barrier wall.
— I-74 from the bridge over U.S. 1 50 west of Danville to the Vermilion River in Danville: This $63.3 million project includes a bridge rehabilitation, pavement reconstruction and drainage improvements. It was launched in September 2022 and will continue through fall 2024, with continual changing lane reductions.
Rebuild Illinois, the state’s milti-billion-dollar infrastructure overhaul program, is now in its fifth year.
Statewide, the first four years included $12.1 billion worth of highway and bridge improvements and other safety upgrades, according to IDOT.