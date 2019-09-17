URBANA — A man who allegedly fled from police trying to stop him for a traffic violation early Tuesday was charged with drug possession and drunken driving.
Fonda Morgan, 42, who listed addresses on Leverett Road in Champaign and in Park Forest, was stopped by an Illinois state trooper about 2 a.m. near the intersection of Kirby and Prospect avenues in Champaign for a traffic violation, according to Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher McCallum.
As the trooper was pulling over the car, Morgan got out of the driver’s seat and ran. The trooper caught him after a brief foot chase and found that he smelled of alcohol, showed signs of being impaired, and that his license had been suspended.
After Morgan was detained, the trooper searched the car and found just under 2 ounces (51 grams) of cocaine, eight pills of Ecstasy, 71 pills of hydrocodone and about 7 grams of cannabis.
On Tuesday, Morgan was charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, a Class X felony; possession of cocaine, a Class 1 felony; and aggravated driving under the influence and driving under suspension, both Class 4 felonies.
If convicted of the most serious charges, he faces six to 30 years in prison.
McCallum said Morgan’s felony convictions date to 1999 and include manufacture or delivery of cannabis, obstructing justice, possession with intent to deliver cannabis, aggravated battery and possession of a controlled substance.
Judge John Kennedy set bond for Morgan at $60,000 and told him to be back in court Oct. 22.