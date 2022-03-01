URBANA — Two Champaign men who were in a car stopped for alleged traffic violations Sunday have been charged with having loaded guns.
Trevon Howard, 22, of the 2700 block of Daniel Street, and Damarcus Miller, 24, of the 2400 block of North Neil Street, were each charged Monday with armed violence and possession of a weapon.
A Champaign police report said the pair were in a car stopped about 2:30 a.m. Sunday on Alberta Parkway for having a headlight out and a suspended registration.
There was also open alcohol in the car.
Police found two loaded guns and about 15 grams of cannabis in the car. Neither man had a firearm owner’s identification card, the report said.
If convicted of the more serious armed violence count, they face a mandatory prison term of six to 30 years.
Judge Brett Olmstead set bond for Howard, who had previous convictions as a juvenile and an adult at $100,000 and for Miller at $50,000. Both are due back in court March 29.