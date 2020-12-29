URBANA - A Champaign man who allegedly had cocaine for sale in a car over the weekend has been charged with a Class X felony.
Kawanzaa King, 23, who listed an address in the 900 block of West Beardsley Avenue, was arraigned Monday for possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession of cocaine.
The charges stemmed from his arrest about 10:30 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 57 south of Rantoul.
Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman said an Illinois State trooper stopped the vehicle King was driving for speeding. Because the trooper could smell cannabis and see a small amount on King’s lap, a search was done.
It turned up two bags of cocaine with a total weight of 16.7 grams, enough to qualify as a Class X felony amount. If convicted of possessing it to sell, King faces between six and 30 years in prison.
Judge Adam Dill set King’s bond at $50,000 and told him to be back in court Feb. 9.
Hinman said King had no previous convictions.