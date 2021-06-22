Trail over trestle bridge opens
When will the St. Joseph-Oakwood stretch be finished? Ask Tom's Mailbag here
One of the most scenic stretches of the Kickapoo Rail Trail — from Oakwood to Danville — is open to the public.
The trail/bridge construction project was closed out Friday, scores of walkers and bikers giving the path a try over Father's Day weekend. The main draw is a renovated trestle bridge over the Middle Fork of the Vermilion River.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place in August.
The trail has slowly taken shape since 2016 with the hopes of one day connecting Urbana to Kickapoo State Park - a span of 24.5 miles.