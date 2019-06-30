Charles McGee turned 22 on the day the U.S. entered World War II. At the time, he was an engineering major at the University of Illinois.
Eleven months later, McGee left Champaign-Urbana for Alabama to train with a group of Army Air Corps cadets who would become some of the first black fighter pilots in the country, now known as the legendary Tuskegee Airmen.
He went on to fly 136 combat missions in WWII with the all-black 332nd Fighter Group, also known as the “Red Tails.” Later, he commanded fighter-bomber, support and training squadrons and was the first black commander of a stateside Air Force wing and base.
When he retired as a colonel after a 30-year Air Force career, McGee had a total of 6,308 flight hours — 1,151 of those in combat — and had completed 409 combat missions in three wars, a record that still stands. And, he’s the only fighter pilot to have flown 100 or more combat missions in WWII, Korea and Vietnam.
“I don’t know why me or how, but life’s been a blessing,” he said recently from his home in Bethesda, Md.
This week, McGee — who at 99 is the oldest of the nine living Tuskegee Airmen pilots — will return to Champaign to attend a family reunion and ride in the Champaign County Freedom Celebration parade.
Ramona Suggs-Winrow, the reunion chair, and her sister, Barbara Suggs-Mason, are thrilled that their great uncle is traveling with his daughter, Yvonne, to the family gathering and participating in the holiday festivities.
While he’s met area residents outside of the family while back for previous reunions and on a visit to the old Chanute Air Museum in Rantoul, his great nieces, who grew up in Champaign, hope to introduce him to a wider audience who may not be aware of his trailblazing role or his ties to the area.
“He’s been a gift to our family and our country, and we can’t say enough as to how proud we are of him,” Suggs-Winrow said.
“He truly is an officer and a gentleman,” Suggs-Mason added.
McGee was born in Cleveland on Dec. 7, 1919, the middle child of Lewis McGee, an AME minister and social worker, and Ruth, who died shortly after the couple’s youngest was born.
When he was in third grade, his father took a job in Chicago and sent him and his siblings — Lewis Jr. and Ruth — to live with a family in St. Charles. The couple helped raise the children during their formative years, showing them both love and discipline.
McGee excelled in school and was active in Boy Scouts, later earning the rank of Eagle Scout.
Later, his dad’s work moved the family to Keokuk, Iowa, and then to Chicago, where McGee finished high school. He graduated from DuSable High, the ninth of his class of 436.
He worked for the Civilian Conservation Corps to earn money for college. Then, in 1940, McGee enrolled at the UI, taking prerequisites for the engineering program before changing his major to life sciences.
On campus, he was a member of the Army ROTC, the Pershing Rifles drill team and the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity. One day, he saw an attractive co-ed who would become his wife.
Frances Nelson was a “townie,” and her father had been a prominent business owner in the black community. McGee got to talk to her after a church service but knew he’d have to do more to hold her interest. Frances enjoyed dancing and had her eye on a student from Chicago who was also a good dancer.
“I had to learn to jitterbug,” he said.
‘We could dig ditches, cook food, drive trucks’
While McGee was enjoying college life, the U.S. was coming out of the Depression. Overseas, Britain and France were at war with Germany.
At school, he waited tables and worked other jobs to pay for meals. In the summer of 1941, he worked in a steel mill in Gary, Ind., where his father lived, to pay for next year’s tuition.
He was back in Gary on his birthday. Around 4 p.m. on Dec. 7, he was on the way to a concert in Chicago when an announcement came over the radio: The Japanese had bombed Pearl Harbor.
McGee returned to school but knew it was a matter of time before he would be called into service. After hearing stories from his father, an Army officer and chaplain in World War I, he didn’t relish the idea of “being on the ground with a rifle.”
The next year, he heard the Army Air Corps had started training black men to fly.
Prior to then, they weren’t allowed to perform technical jobs like fly or maintain aircraft in the military, said Mark Hanson, who curated the Chanute Air Museum. That stemmed from a 1925 Army War College report, stating they were physically qualified but mentally and morally inferior to do those jobs.
“In other words, we could dig ditches, cook food, drive trucks, build roads. But do anything technical, no way,” McGee said.
Hanson said the report, based on the performance of black units in WWI, was of dubious scientific quality.
“What it did not mention was that most of the African-American units were extremely poorly trained by white officers and usually weren’t put in areas where they’d have an opportunity to fight,” he said. “So these conclusions were based on inaccurate information and left out very important aspects. Unfortunately, it became the military’s guidebook on what African Americans could and couldn’t do.”
That finally changed due to pressure from more open-minded leaders and a need for pilots. On March 19, 1941, the War Department activated the all-black 99th Pursuit Squadron.
“For some, the 99th was basically meant to prove a concept: We’ll give this a try. It’ll fail, and then you’ll see,” Hanson said.
He said the misconception that blacks wouldn’t be able to do technical jobs was so ingrained that Army brass thought they would take twice as long as their white counterparts to be trained as mechanics. So it was decided that support personnel in mechanics, communications, armament, engineering and the officers’ corps would begin as soon as possible, and they were sent to Chanute Field in Rantoul.
“It turns out, it took them less than a year” to complete training, Hanson said.
After the mechanics exceeded expectations, McGee said the Army decided to build an air field where black pilots could train seven miles northwest of the Tuskegee Institute in Alabama, paving the way for his entry into the program. By November 1942, the members of the 99th that trained at Chanute had moved to Tuskegee.
‘One small aspect in a mighty grand universe’
In April 1942, McGee took the written and physical exams for training. He passed, then prayed he’d be called before his draft number was.
Meanwhile, he and Frances decided to marry. The ceremony took place on Oct. 17 at the bride’s house with the groom’s father officiating.
The following Monday, McGee received his orders and was sworn in as an aviation cadet.
“I assume that because of my ROTC training, I didn’t need to go to boot camp,” said McGee, who arrived at Tuskegee Air Field on Nov. 24.
Most of the country was still segregated under Jim Crow laws. While McGee had been subject to that and other forms of discrimination in the North, it was even more blatant in the Deep South.
“Back in those days, the city of Tuskegee was off limits, and the sheriff wasn’t a friend. You didn’t buy gas or walk down the street in certain areas,” McGee said.
McGee had “never kicked a tire of an airplane” until he got to Moten Field.
“I had my first ride, in a PT-17, and I was hooked,” he said, adding that he enjoyed “going up in the air; loop, roll and spin; and then come back and put my feet on the ground” and “flying up to 45,000 feet to watch the sun set and stars come out. It makes you realize we human beings are just one small aspect in a mighty grand universe.”
McGee earned his wings and 2nd lieutenant commission on June 30, 1943, then went to Michigan for combat training. Three days before Christmas, the 302nd Fighter Squadron of the 332nd Fighter Group was sent overseas.
By February 1944, the group was stationed in Naples, Italy. McGee, flying P-39 Airacobras, conducted harbor and coastal patrols and strafed targets on the ground.
Then “the 332nd was picked to begin escort work,” McGee said, adding that the group’s four squadrons — one from the old 99th — flew P-47 Thunderbolts and later P-51 Mustangs, alongside bomber groups as they flew missions over Germany and east European countries.
“If German aircraft tried to penetrate, we would try to fight them off,” he said.
On Aug. 24, 1944, McGee was escorting a group of B-24s to Czechoslovakia when elite German fighters flew in to try to attack the formation. When his element was dispatched to fight them off, he pursued one.
“I was able to get on his tail. Once he realized that, he tried to dive away. I was able to dive down and get a shot when he made a turn that put him in the gun sight,” he recalled of his one aerial victory.
At the time, McGee was flying his P-51, named Kitten, which was his nickname for his wife.
“I also said my crew chief kept that engine purring like a kitten, so it had a dual meaning,” he said.
On Dec. 1, 1944, McGee returned to the states, having flown 136 combat missions.
Back at Tuskegee, he became an instructor pilot on the North American B-24 Mitchell bomber for the all-black 477th Bombardment Group (Medium). When it closed, he became the base operations and training officer at Lockbourne Army Air Field (now Rickenbacker) in Ohio.
‘It was blacks this way, whites that way’
Despite being a decorated combat pilot and now a captain, McGee still faced discrimination at home.
“In Europe, I was Charles McGee,” he said. “When you came down the gangplank in America, it’s, ‘Oh, you’re black.’ It was blacks this way, whites that way.”
When he was assigned to bases in Kansas and California, his family stayed behind because “as a black man, I couldn’t buy or rent a home.”
It ate at some, but McGee never allowed himself to become bitter. Instead, he tried to live by the Boy Scout oath and his fraternity motto.
“To be first of all, you must become a servant to all,” he said. “That means your attitude has to be in the right direction. You help those coming along behind you, and you don’t let adverse circumstances be an excuse for serving.”
In 1947, the Air Force separated from the Army, determined to integrate its units. Segregated bases finally closed on July 1, 1949.
“They decided to use people based on training and experience and need, not on the color of their skin or happenstance of birth,” McGee said.
Shortly after he became the base operations officer at Clark Field in the Philippines, the Korean War broke out. He served with the 67th Fighter Bomber Squadron and flew 100 combat missions.
He returned to the Philippines as a major, commanded the 44th Fighter Bomber Squadron and got to fly an F-80 fighter jet. His family came over, and he and his wife — who already had daughter Charlene and son Ronald — welcomed Yvonne.
McGee returned to the states and graduated from the Air Command and Staff College at Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama, completed several assignments and was assigned to headquarters at Richards-Gebaur Air Base in Kansas City, Mo., where he was promoted to lieutenant colonel. After that, he commanded the 7230th Support Squadron, which ended up in Italy supporting the Jupiter Missile program, then returned to headquarters.
During the Vietnam War, he was chosen to lead the 16th Tactical Reconnaissance Squadron. He flew 173 missions during that war.
Afterward, McGee returned to Europe as an army liaison and was promoted to full colonel. In 1972, he became commander of Richards-Gebaur.
He retired on Jan. 31, 1973, having received throughout his military career the Legion of Merit with one Oak Leaf Cluster, Distinguished Flying Cross with two Oak Leaf Clusters, Bronze Star and Air Medal with 25 Oak Leaf Clusters.
In 2007, President George W. Bush and Congress presented him and other Tuskegee Airmen with the Congressional Gold Medal, the nation’s highest civilian award. And in 2011, he was inducted into the National Aviation Hall of Fame.
Earlier this month, U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen, D-Maryland, filed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act to authorize McGee’s promotion to brigadier general. In March, the Secretary of the Air Force determined that McGee qualifies for and merits the promotion. Congress must now enact legislation authorizing the president to issue it.
‘An important change in the country’
After retiring from the military, McGee returned to school, earning a degree in business administration from Colombia College in 1978.
“I thought, if I’m telling the young people to get a college education, I needed to myself,” he said.
He had a successful career working for a private corporation while serving on various boards in Kansas City. Then he managed the city’s downtown airport “until the day my wife said, ‘I’d like to go fishing more often.’ I decided it would be nicer than punching a clock.”
McGee continued to serve in leadership positions for organizations he supported, including the Boy Scouts. He still serves as an ambassador for the Tuskegee Airmen Inc., which he helped form in 1972.
There are 53 chapters across the country, including McGee’s namesake chapter at Hanscom Air Force Base.
“Our purpose is to promote the legacy of the airmen and tell their story,” said Frank West, the chapter’s vice president. “That’s more important now than ever since they’re in their 90s.
West said the chapter particularly works to highlight McGee’s experiences and “promote his vision of empowerment through education, delegation, opportunity and good will.
“There’s probably no greater guy from the Tuskegee Airmen that I’ve met,” West said.
West heard McGee speak to active military members a few years ago. When one asked what made him the man he is, West was impressed with his response.
“He recited the Eagle oath and said, ‘Can you come up with a better set of rules?’ He’s a war hero, but he’s just a genuine person.”
While McGee was happy to serve his country and prove his worth, he said he and his fellow Red Tails “didn’t go into training to set the world on fire.
“It was more about wanting to do our best and accomplish the mission we were assigned. We just wanted to be part of what the country was all about at the time. We could’ve said, ‘They don’t like us. They don’t want us’ and not served our country. We chose to serve, and it allowed our Air Force to see what we could accomplish, and ... bring about an important change in the country.”
Sharing his words of wisdom
When retired U.S. Air Force Col. Charles E. McGee speaks to young people as an ambassador of the legendary Tuskegee Airmen, he encourages them “to ignore negativity, rise above their challenges and follow their dreams.”
McGee — who completed 409 combat missions in World War II and the Korean and Vietnam wars — says he does that by sharing his story and talking about the four P’s.
Prestige. “Dream your dreams, Find what your talents are and what you like doing. You don’t want to go to work every day and not enjoy it.
Prepare. “Learn to read, write and speak well. Get your education and develop those talents you discovered.”
Perform. “Always do your best and have excellence as your goal.”
Persevere. “Don’t let the circumstances be an excuse for not achieving.