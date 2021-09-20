Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy during the afternoon hours. High 81F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to showers and a possible thunderstorm overnight. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.