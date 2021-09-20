URBANA — A trailer was destroyed, and three pet cats died in a late Sunday afternoon fire in northeast Urbana.
Carroll Fire Protection District Chief Jim Green said firefighters were called at 5:20 p.m. to Ehler Trailer Park, 3711 N. Cunningham Ave.
Green said the trailer was a total loss.
“The fire was contained pretty much to the living room,” he said. “The walls had to be torn open to make sure there was no fire in the walls.”
The occupants were at home at the time and called 9-1-1. Red Cross was called to provide housing.
Green said the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
Firefighters from Eastern Prairie (rural Champaign), Edge Scott (rural Urbana) and Savoy responded via mutual aid.
Firefighters cleared the scene about 9:30 p.m.