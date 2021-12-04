PHILO — A fire in the lead engine of a freight train Saturday afternoon was extinguished quickly.
But because the fire put the engine out of service, Illinois 130 through Philo is expected to be blocked most of the afternoon.
“It’s three miles long, 212 cars,” said Philo Fire Chief Keith Schafroth.
At 12:22 p.m., Philo firefighters were alerted that there was a fire in the lead engine of the Norfolk and Southern train on the tracks that run northeast and southwest west through the town over Illinois 130.
“It had basically put itself out by the time we got there,” said Schafroth. “We just had to hike a half-mile to get to the train.”
The engine was in the middle of the section between county roads 1800 E and 1900 E, he said. That’s in between Philo and Sidney so Schafroth had alerted Homer and Sidney firefighters as well.
“Fuel had leaked out of the engine so they had to shut it down,” he said.
Firefighters cleared the scene within an hour and barricades were put up north and south of Philo on Illinois 130.
At 1:30 p.m., the railroad was saying it would be three to five hours before a replacement engine would arrive.
Asked where it was coming from, Schafroth said the engineer merely pointed to the east.