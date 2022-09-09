RANTOUL — The driver of a truck was transported to an area hospital after the vehicle was struck by a train on Rantoul’s south side Friday morning.
Rantoul Fire Chief Chad Smith said the full-sized pickup truck landed on its top on the east side of the railroad tracks.
“We had to open one door, and the patient was able to exit and walk up the embankment to the ambulance and was transported to the hospital for evaluation,” Smith said.
Seventeen firefighters responded to the 8:58 a.m. call and cleared the scene at 9:38 a.m.
Smith said no one in the train was hurt.
Rantoul Police Deputy Chief Rodney Sullivan said the truck driver’s name was not available. It is not known what type of train was involved.
Sullivan said the department was awaiting the arrival of the Canadian National railroad police, but he didn’t know if any more information would be made available.
“They don’t offer up any information,” Sullivan said. “Apparently they’re used to liability.”