CHAMPAIGN — Friday’s high winds were apparently to blame for a house fire in Champaign.
Champaign Fire Battalion Chief Andy Quarnstrom said firefighters were called to a home in the 800 block of South Fair Street just before 5:30 p.m. and found smoke coming from the roof of the unoccupied house.
Crews found that a tree had fallen and damaged the weatherhead, causing a fire in the attic. The weatherhead serves as a weatherproof entrance point for power lines to feed into the house.
Firefighters got the fire on the roof from the outside put out then, after power was shut off to the house, went inside and snuffed out the rest. They remained at the house until about 8 p.m.
There were no injuries reported.