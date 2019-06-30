CHAMPAIGN — Downed trees and power lines were reported following Sunday afternoon’s storms.
Kris Koester of Champaign Public Works reported trees and major limbs had fallen at Fourth and Kirby, the 1000 block of University Avenue, White and Victor, Parklane, Neil and Edgebrook, Washington Street and Market and Bradley.
In addition, a portion of Nicklaus Drive in Champaign was closed after the pavement buckled due to the heat.
The traffic signal in front of Lowe’s was also not working properly and was dangling, Koester said.
Meanwhile, in rural Champaign County, Assistant County Engineer John Cooper said county crews were sent to repair downed power lines in Philo Township on U.S. 45 and the Philo Slab.
A stretch of the Philo Road between First Street and County Road 1350 was also reported closed due to downed power lines there.