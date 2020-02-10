URBANA — Accused murderer Michael Henslick turned down an offer to plead guilty to the 2009 murder of Holly Cassano for 55 years in prison, the county’s chief prosecutor told a judge Monday.
In response to questions from Judge Heidi Ladd at a final pretrial hearing, State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said the state made two offers to Henslick to resolve his case short of trial — one for 55 years behind bars made in March and another for 50 years made in November. Both would have to have been served at 100 percent.
The 31-year-old Mahomet man, dressed in a blue suit, maroon shirt and cream-colored tie, told the judge his attorneys had discussed the offers with him and that he declined them.
The judge reminded Henslick that the state planned to seek a sentence of natural life behind bars if he’s convicted based on the “brutal and heinous” nature of the crime, “indicative of wanton cruelty.”
Miss Cassano, 22, was found with multiple stabs wounds in her Mahomet mobile home on Nov. 2, 2009. She had also been sexually assaulted.
After nine years of investigation without an arrest, Champaign County sheriff’s investigators employed outside experts in the relatively new field of genetic genealogy to assist them. That resulted in the killer’s DNA left at the scene in blood being compared with genetic profiles available in databases used in ancestry searches.
In the summer of 2018, that method led police to narrow the search to Henslick, who had failed to give a court-ordered sample of his DNA to the Illinois State Police following a 2017 conviction for possession of a controlled substance.
The jury is not going to hear about that narrowing process or Henslick’s failure to give his DNA sample as a result of pretrial rulings to exclude that information.
Rietz gave the judge a witness list that had 19 names, most of them police and crime lab experts. One of Henslick’s attorneys, First Assistant Public Defender Lindsey Yanchus, gave the judge no witness names for her case.
The trial is expected to take most of the week. Jury selection was to begin at 1:30 p.m. Monday.