URBANA — Three people who allegedly had a stolen truck filled with items stolen from a Champaign store last week have been charged with felonies.
Antoine Dorris, 44, of the 1400 block of West Bradley Avenue, Champaign, Tafonda Dudley, 43, of the 1400 block of Hedge Road, Champaign, and Jahmelia Pippins, 32, of the 1300 block of Brookstone Court, Urbana, were all arraigned earlier this week for possession of a stolen vehicle and burglary to the Meijer store in Champaign.
A Champaign police report said the trio is alleged to have stolen a pickup truck and trailer that its owner had left running to warm it up just before 6 a.m. on Nov. 10.
The truck, taken from Kirk Lane in Champaign, was found later in the morning near Fairview and Sunset drives in Champaign, several blocks away. Dorris, Dudley and Pippins were all near it, the report said.
A witness told police three people got out of the truck. Dorris was allegedly throwing items out of the trailer that Dudley and Pippins were hurriedly carrying to a nearby porch.
Police got conflicting stories from the trio about why they were there and how the truck came to be there. Officers found 63 items worth $1,970 that had been stolen from the Meijer store, 2401 N. Prospect Ave., C.
Meijer employees confirmed that two women came in the store about 6 a.m. on Nov. 10 and one appeared to create a distraction while another left the store with a cartful of stolen items.
One of the women was seen loading stolen merchandise into a truck that matched the description of the truck stolen from Kirk Lane while a man was in the driver’s seat.
Court records show that Dorris and Dudley each have several prior convictions; Pippins has none.
If convicted, Dorris faces an extended prison term of between three and 14 years. He remained in jail Thursday and is due back in court Dec. 13.
Dudley and Pippins were released on recognizance and told to return to court Jan. 24.