Set to be inducted into the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Athletic Hall of Fame during homecoming on Sept. 29: two former Falcons with 21 varsity letters between them and a superfan without whom there might not even be a hall.
The class of 2023:
KYLE VALENTINE (Class of 2005)
Now a business broker living in Nashville, the two-degree Eastern Illinois grad still holds the school records for career assists in basketball (411 — 64 more than former Illini Dennis Graff) and single-season runs in baseball (52).
The .402 career hitter starred in football, too, winning Team MVP honors, matching his four from basketball, including two for his defensive prowess.
REGAN ROMSHEK (Class of 2012)
Now a registered nurse in Dallas, she holds the GCMS record for most varsity letters, with 12 in four sports (four[ in softball, four in basketball, two in golf, two in volleyball).
But she was most renowned for one — softball, making four News-Gazette All-Area teams, striking out 1,167 batters in high school and fanning another 383 over her collegiate career, winning team MVP honors as a senior at Illinois State.
AL BECK (Class of 1982)
Now living in Orange City, Iowa, where he’s vice president of sales for Diamond Vogel Paints, Beck will be inducted as a “Friend of the Hall of Fame.”
He’s been quite a friend — Beck is the one responsible for bringing the hall back in 2008 after a hiatus and is credited with taking the GCMS booster club to new heights as its president.