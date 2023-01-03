Trio to be honored at MLK Countywide Celebration
CHAMPAIGN — Announced Tuesday: the three community members who'll be honored at the 22nd annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Countywide Celebration, set for 5 p.m. Jan. 15 at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts:
Dawn Mosley Blackman
The steward of the Randolph Street Community Garden will be presented with the James R. Burgess, Jr./Susan Freiburg Humanitarian Award. The award honors "the humanitarian efforts of an individual or organization that has improved the human condition by alleviating suffering and contributing to the basic human dignity of people in need."
Anthony Sullers Jr.
The lecturer in the UI's Department of African American Studies with receive the Doris Hoskins Prestigious Community Service Award. The award honors "an individual or organization that has engaged in outstanding volunteerism and in so doing contributed to the well-being of the Champaign County Community."
Rev. Terrance Thomas
The pastor at Champaign's Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Outstanding Achievement Award. The award honors "an individual or organization that has worked for social justice in the spirit of the Rev. Dr. King, Jr."
The keynote speaker for this year's event is the Rev. Joel King, former pastor at Jerusalem Second Baptist Church in Urbana, Ohio, and a cousin of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.