TUSCOLA - A Missouri truck driver was injured in an early morning accident Saturday in Douglas County.
Illinois State Police said Dyrel Pierce, 24, of Cape Girardeau, was driving north on Interstate 57 about two miles south of Tuscola at 5:52 a.m. when he veered off the road and hit a guardrail on the west side of the road.
The truck-tractor combination then went into a ditch to the east and jack-knifed.
Pierce was taken to a local hospital with injuries and ticketed for driving too fast for conditions and operating an uninsured vehicle.