ST. JOSEPH - Two truck drivers were injured Thursday when one ran into the rear of another on Interstate 74 near St. Joseph.
Illinois State Police said the accident happened about 1:40 p.m. in the westbound lanes.
Manuel Gonzalz, 28, of Brownsville, Texas, was driving in the right lane about 50 mph when Terry G. Wolf, 61, of Rochester, Minn., came up behind him doing about 70 mph and hit Gonzalz’s rear end.
The impact caused Gonzalz’s truck to roll onto its driver’s side into the median, where it hit the cable barrier. Part of his truck blocked the left lane. Wolf was able to drive his rig to the right shoulder.
The left lane of the road was closed for more than an hour while the trucks were removed and the accident investigated.
Wolf was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Both men were taken to the hospital for what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.