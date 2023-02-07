breaking Truck fire closes eastbound lanes of I-74 near Ogden The News-Gazette Feb 7, 2023 51 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Not a subscriber? Buy a Day Pass or just this story using our new Digital Wallet Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OGDEN — A tractor trailer truck fire has closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 74 near milepost 197 in Vermilion County.Traffic is being diverted at the Ogden exit until the scene is cleared. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Breaking News Trending Videos News In Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Coronavirus Updates Daily Headlines Illini Basketball Local Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Local Offers Receive local offers from our website and its advertisers. Local Sports Local Weather The Week in Review Top trending stories from the week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Latest News Boeing plans to cut about 2,000 finance and HR jobs in 2023 Biden aims to deliver reassurance in State of Union address Crisis Nursery temporarily halts overnight care Truck fire closes eastbound lanes of I-74 near Ogden How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 2/7/2023 Chegg, Bed Bath & Beyond fall; Hertz, Activision rise Jurors hear about blue rain jacket in Alex Murdaugh trial Wisconsin student's dad sues over officer's neck restraint UPDATED: Man dies in officer-involved shooting in Rantoul Race to find survivors as quake aid pours into Turkey, Syria Most Popular Articles ArticlesCampustown bar comes to Orange Krush's rescueUPDATED: Orange Krush's annual road trip stymied by IowaEight-year barbecue business moving out of Paxton to TennesseeWhat's next for the Orange Krush? Probably a local watch party30 years later: Kaufmann's game-winner — and the piece of paper the play was drawn up onChampaign-raised actor gets Broadway shot in 'Hamilton'It's Your Business | New life for an empty lot near downtown ChampaignUPDATE: Settlement reached on plan to reopen downtown Champaign barAlone time does Illini coach wondersFired nurse whistleblower suing OSF HealthCare Tuesday's Radio SportsTalk Scott Beatty, Loren Tate & Evan Conn 4 - 6 p.m.