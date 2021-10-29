PESOTUM — An early-morning truck fire Friday on Interstate 57 disrupted traffic in southern Champaign County for several hours.
Illinois State Police said the northbound lanes of I-57 near Pesotum were closed through the early afternoon hours while investigation and cleanup continued. Northbound traffic was being diverted to U.S. 45. The southbound lanes had been cleared.
The fire happened in a semitrailer sometime before 5:30 a.m. No other information has been released about the driver or the cause.