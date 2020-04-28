URBANA — The University of Illinois System has prepared a policy that prohibits faculty and staff from having intimate relations with undergraduates and those they supervise.
It had also been planning to ban relations between grad students and faculty and staff in their same department or program, but removed that provision after receiving feedback from the UI’s academic senate in Urbana.
The UI is also planning to conduct background checks of job candidates to look for findings of sexual misconduct, which could lead to a candidate being withdrawn from consideration.
UI trustees approved a set of recommendations in November aimed at preventing sexual misconduct; the two proposed policies stemmed from these recommendations and were brought before Urbana’s academic senate, which met Monday.
Trustees are expected to vote on the two policies at their May 21 meeting.
The intimate relations policy would allow for exceptions, but those cases would require developing conflict management plans.
If the policy is violated, “disciplinary action taken will be commensurate with the nature of the violation,” the proposed policy states.
At Monday’s meeting, anthropology Professor Kate Clancy said the policy focuses on too small a part of the harassment women face on campus.
“The other problem with this focus on consensual relationships is that we then focus over much on the ways in which sexual harassment is about sex, which it’s not,” she said. “Unwanted sexual advances and sexual coercion are a tiny, tiny fraction of sexual harassment and a much greater problem ... is more gender harassment, so putdowns and the kinds of behaviors that are contemptuous, degrading of people who are gendered feminine.”
Law Professor Rob Kar, who chaired the campus committee on sexual misconduct that issued 65 recommendations, said the two policies are a small part of how the UI could reduce sexual misconduct.
“Consensual relations policies may not do very much at all, and may even undermine some of the goals that we’re after,” he said. “They may get like one or two cases here or there that we don’t have a policy against right now.
“But I agree with you that the research suggests that it’s gender harassment that is the most widespread problem.”
System spokesman Tom Hardy said these two policies “rose to the top in part because of several high-profile cases at our universities and nationally that demonstrated we needed policies in these areas.”
Chemistry Professor Greg Girolami said he didn’t believe intimate relations with undergrads needed to be prohibited, just discouraged.
“I could also imagine that there are examples and instances where they would not be inappropriate in the sense that the ages could be similar, the two people involved could be in very distant parts of the university,” he said.
Kar noted that the policy would allow for exceptions.
Regarding background checks, religion Professor Bruce Rosenstock questioned how effective the policy would be, as it can be difficult to end up with a “finding” of sexual harassment or misconduct.
Kar agreed, but added: “Even if we’re only catching a couple fish ... in this net, I think there’s still some value to this.
“We might be catching the big fish.”