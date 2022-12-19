MONTICELLO — Two months after dismissing her, the new-look Piatt County Board has reinstated Jami Trybom as transportation director.
The vote came following a closed session at the board's most recent meeting.
“The board acted on the personnel item after (the closed session),” said county consultant Dustin Harmon. “Randy Shumard moved to reinstate Jami with a cautionary letter in her personnel file and it passed, 5-1.”
When the board voted to go into closed session, it did not identify the reason for doing so, as is required under the Illinois Open Meetings Act. The item on the agenda for the meeting just stated "executive session."
The meeting began with an announcement from Shumard, who informed the board that he would be resigning his seat at the end of the day.
Previously, an audit requested by the board discovered that Trybom had given herself unauthorized bonuses during the last two years. Trybom said she was due the bonus money under the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act, which provided extra funding to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
When Trybom requested a raise in July, she sought to strengthen her case by telling county officials she hadn't received a raise in several years. When county documents proved otherwise, she described her original stance as a “misstatement.”
County officials then ordered the audit, which found the unauthorized bonus pay. The audit also revealed that Trybom’s paychecks were signed by a subordinate and that she also signed the subordinant’s paycheck, leaving no “checks and balances,” according Harmon.
According to the audit, the analysis found that the director had received two special payments for “hazard pay” in April and August of 2021, totaling $4,805, and an additional $956.25 in “hazard pay” added incrementally to the regular payroll between May and July 2021.
In the audit, the director reported four incidents of increases in her compensation since January 2020. She reported that only one increase was due to board action.
In October, the board voted 4-2 to relieve her of her duties. Two members who voted for her dismissal — then-Chairman Ray Spencer and Shannon Carroll — are no longer on the board.