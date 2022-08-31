Tuscola board votes to cut ties with high school principal
TUSCOLA — Twelve days after placing Tuscola High Principal Steve Fiscus on administrative leave, the district announced Wednesday night it was cutting ties with the four-year administrator.
The Tuscola school board voted unanimously on a separation agreement at its Wednesday meeting. No reason was given for the decision.
In a statement read by secretary Darold Spillman following the vote, the board said: “Both Mr. Fiscus and the board believe this agreement is in everyone’s best interest. The board wishes to emphasize this decision was not based on any allegation and there have been no findings of misconduct against Mr. Fiscus.
“Any rumors or speculation circulating in our community to that effect are false.”
Fiscus, a St. Joseph native, was named Tuscola principal in 2018 after 16 years in the Prairieview-Ogden school district.
Superintendent Gary Alexander has been filling in as principal in his absence.