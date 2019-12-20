TUSCOLA — A Tuscola man who admitted sexually assaulting a girl for whom he baby-sat for years has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
In return for Clyde Kearns’ guilty plea Friday to predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, Douglas County State’s Attorney Kate Watson dismissed five other counts of predatory criminal sexual assault alleging abuse of two young girls and two counts of criminal sexual abuse alleging harm to only one of them.
Under truth-in-sentencing, Kearns, 58, will have to serve 85 percent of the sentence, or 17 years. He was given credit for 335 days already served in the Douglas County Jail since his arrest Jan. 22.
He faced six to 60 years in prison for the count to which he pleaded guilty. Had he gone to trial and been convicted of molesting both girls, Kearns faced a mandatory sentence of natural life.
Watson explained that the family of the victims, who were both under the age of 13 when they were molested, was satisfied with the resolution of the case.
“We had met several times with the family and discussed the effects of going through a trial and we felt this was in the girls’ best interest. At his age, with that range, we would be approaching a life sentence with him anyway,” Watson said.
Kearns, who is represented by Public Defender Jim Lee, was scheduled to be tried next month by Judge Rick Broch but entered the negotiated guilty plea Friday instead.
The plea headed off a hearing in which Watson was going to try to get Broch to admit at trial evidence of a 1984 Piatt County sex conviction involving Kearns’ abuse of a young female victim.
Watson said that victim, now an adult woman, came to testify but stayed to hear Kearns plead guilty.
The mother of the victims had Watson read aloud for Broch her victim impact statement.
“Today is the day the man who took away my girls’ innocence pleads guilty. I wish I could say it gave us full relief and closure, but it does not. My girls will have to deal with the effect of this their entire lives,” the mother wrote.
Watson applauded the girls’ willingness to tell someone what was happening to them.
“Clyde Kearns will now face the consequences of his despicable actions because these young, innocent victims found the courage to tell what he did,” Watson said.
Watson said the case came to the attention of authorities in January when the mother found something one of the girls had written that caused her to contact Tuscola police. Their investigation led to the multiple counts of abuse, which allegedly happened in Kearns’ home when he was baby-sitting the girls.
The counts alleged abuse with one victim that happened between 2011 and May 2018 and with the other between February 2016 and Jan. 2, 2019.