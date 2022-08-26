Tuscola school district bumps up sub pay — from $95 to $125
TUSCOLA — Ten days after a Meeting Minutes & More report on substitute teacher pay in 40 public school districts revealed Tuscola’s $95 rate to be the area’s lowest, it is no more.
Tuscola school board members voted unanimously this week to raise the daily rate by $30 — to $125 — matching the standard pay offered by Arcola, Heritage, Milford, Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Rossville-Alvin.
Mahomet-Seymour still has the highest rate ($150). Villa Grove now has the lowest among public districts ($97.50).
— In other news on the topic of teacher pay, the board signed off on a three-year contract that had the backing of 96 percent of the Tuscola Education Association.
It includes step increases in pay that average around 4.5 percent, officials said, with more going to 20-plus-year employees who put off retirement.