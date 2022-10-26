TUSCOLA — Rachel Haste last year was shocked to learn that starting paraprofessionals in the Tuscola school district earn $14 an hour.
That’s more than the $13.44 an hour the district was paying Haste, despite her 13 years of experience on the job there.
She was one of four Tuscola paraprofessionals who spoke at Monday’s board of education. They said their love of education is why they do the work, not the money. But they said the district’s pay structure makes it difficult for them to pay their bills.
Parents and teachers also spoke on behalf of the paraprofessionals and said they provide a vital service to the children.
The two sides reportedly are 14 cents an hour apart. A federal mediator was recently brought in to help with negotiations, which started in February.
“We have paraprofessionals who ... had been working for the district for five years and were only making $12 an hour and some who have been working for 20 years making only $14.76,” Haste said.
Paraprofessionals help teachers and work with the most vulnerable students, including those with individualized education programs, behavioral challenges and autism and other disabilities. They also supervise the homework club, which helps students who are failing or at risk of failing.
Robyn Stone, who has 14 years of experience in education, a bachelor’s degree and is fluent in Spanish, said while she has worked in other fields, it’s education where her heart lies.
“And I feel like I have found my home at North Ward” Elementary, she said.
Stone has a couple of other jobs to make ends meet, including real estate photography and working at Hardee’s.
“For the last year and a half I have been working six and sometimes seven days a week,” Stone said. “If anyone is curious, Hardee’s at the Love’s truck stop pays me $2 an hour more than the school district and offers great benefits.”
Katie Burlew, president of the Tuscola Education Support Professional Association, said the positions are stressful ones because of what she said was understaffing, some untrained paraprofessionals and student behaviors.
“Many of us work with students with social/emotional and behavioral challenges, autism and IEPs (individualized education programs). Many days this can be emotionally draining, especially when we are short-staffed, and many of the paras are not trained to handle such situations.”
She said she is paid only during the school year, and her monthly take-home pay is on average $1,500 — $375 a week.
Like Stone she has outside work as a property manager. Burlew compared paraprofessional pay levels for three neighboring districts:
- Shiloh — $15.62 an hour plus extra for experience.
- Arcola — $15 an hour plus extra for experience.
- Unity — $15.98 an hour.
The paraprofessionals do not receive raises based on experience, the union said.
Burlew said the district will benefit from a higher wage by being able to attract new paraprofessionals; help retain paraprofessionals with years of experience; decrease the estimated 40 percent paraprofessional turnover the district has experienced the last two years.
TESPA member Kimberly Martin told the board, “Since COVID, there are many students who have had major setbacks physically, emotionally, academically and mentally. Paraprofessionals are those behind the-scenes superheroes that work nonstop to ensure all physical, emotional, academic and mental needs are met because your children are loved and supported by each of us.”
The two sides will return to the bargaining table Nov. 2.
Superintendent Gary Alexander was unavailable to comment on the meeting.