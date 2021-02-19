RANTOUL — If it isn’t the pandemic, it’s the weather that is postponing area activities.
Saturday’s planned dedication of Honorary Tuskegee Airmen Boulevard in Rantoul has been pushed back by the frigid temperatures.
Mayor Chuck Smith said a date for the rescheduled event will be announced.
He said organizers had wanted to hold the dedication outdoors to ensure social-distancing, but that was a no-go with the weather.
“We want a presentation that will be honorable for the dedication,” Smith said.
The Tuskegee Airmen were an all-Black band of fighter pilots who distinguished themselves during World War II. Training of the Airmen first began at the former Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul.