Tweaks to Mahomet's liquor code could come next week
MAHOMET — Advancing from this week’s study session to next week’s regular board meeting:
— A resolution that amends Mahomet’s liquor code by creating two new license categories.
Prompting one of the proposed changes: a request by The Hive by Maple Street Garden, a local small business that wants to sell a specialized “mead” wine, made from honey.
“This would be an area of growth for the business,” village staff wrote in a memo to the board. “Mead wind is considered an agricultural wine. A wine made from suitable agricultural products other than the juice of grapes, berries, or other fruits.”
The code tweak would fall under Mahomet’s “P” license (for package), creating a “PS” (package specialty), limiting the retailer to only agricultural wine. That’s “why staff is proposing an annual fee of $500 compared to the normal packaging license fee of $2,000,” staff wrote.
Staff is also requesting that an EC license (for event center) be added to the liquor code, which better matches the business model of existing license holders Yellow World and Company 421 ”since both are really more of an event center and not selling alcohol every day. The annual fee would also reflect this as well,” staff wrote.
— A resolution that would have Mahomet join the cooperative purchasing program Helping Governments Across the Country Buy (or HGACBuy for short).
The move would help Mahomet fulfill one of its missions, staff wrote — “to aggregate our purchasing power with much larger agencies, thus saving the village money and maximizing the use of public funds.” Joining may provide “competitive pricing on a number of products and services commonly used by departments within the village.”