40-year political writer Tom Kacich is at your service
Submit your Letter to the Editor here
DECATUR — Facing a crowd that jeered and cheered, applauded and booed, Rodney Davis spent Monday evening answering questions about tweets, tariffs and other issues making headlines — both in central Illinois and beyond.
The Republican U.S. representative from Taylorville appeared before a crowd of 245 people, ranging from college students to senior citizens and representing both sides of the aisle. They packed the auditorium at Decatur’s Richland Community College for what was billed as Davis’ first “Open Government Night,” co-starring state Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur.
“I attended because I wanted to hear what Rodney Davis had to say about women’s reproductive rights,” said Danielle Jones of Urbana.
“I came because Congressman Davis is helping President (Donald) Trump make America great again,” said Juanita Green of Champaign.
Over the 90-minute program, Davis fielded 22 questions submitted by audience members and screened by a moderator, Decatur Herald & Review Editor Chris Coates.
“Constituent service is a big deal to me,” said Davis, who had come under fire in the past for not making himself available to voters — particularly to groups opposed to his policies in Champaign-Urbana.
“We not only talk to constituents, but we act on their behalf,” added Davis, whose staff plans to hold similar events in other parts of his district. As of last week, a Champaign-Urbana date had yet not been discussed, according to a Davis spokeswoman.
Monday’s event was reminiscent of an old-time vaudeville show, with fans and opponents of the congressman breaking in from time to time for applause or cat calls.
A sampling of what Davis said:
— On Trump’s recent tweets and chants from his supporters at rallies, some of which have been described as racist by political opponents and others: “We need to tweet a lot less and govern a lot more.”
Speaking specifically about the president urging four non-white female Democratic members of Congress to go back to the countries they came from — three of the four were born in the U.S. — Davis said: “I do not think that was an appropriate thing to talk about.”
— On the effects on soybean farmers of trade tariffs with China: “If the two sides sit down together, I think they can come up with an agreement that will alleviate the tariffs. The farmers of this country deserve all the help they can.”
— On immigration: “I voted for and helped negotiate two immigration bills in the last Congress. One of those bills would have built a border-security structure. It is not compassionate to not have a structure that will allow us to enforce our laws in this country.”
— On armed violence in America: “It is pretty tough answering a gun violence question when you have experience having to run from bullets without talking about it,” Davis said, referring to a gunman opening fire in 2017 during a Team GOP softball practice in Virginia.
“We were victims of gun violence from a crazed lunatic who was intoxicated by politics. We need to address the mental health crisis in this country.”
— On the Affordable Care Act: “Thank you, Obama, for the 60 million Americans who still don’t have coverage.”
— On global warming: “Climate change is real, but we don’t know how much is caused by man and how much is caused by natural occurrences.”
— On what’s at stake in the 2020 census, particularly if there’s an undercount in Illinois: “We may not only lose one or two congressional seats, it will lessen the amount of money we get and the number of electoral votes we have to elect the president.”
— On solar power: “Solar can be a part of our energy economy. I voted to increase tax credits for solar projects. There is room for every energy approach.”
— On international interference in American elections: “The Trump administration is going to do a lot more (to prevent it in 2020) than the Obama administration (did).”
— On how history will judge this era of government: “We under-appreciate what this moment means for this country. We have historic low unemployment, historic economic growth. History ought to look back at this time as a period of progress.”