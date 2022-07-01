PEORIA — A central Illinois man found to be a career criminal for a series of robberies to stores and banks during a two-week span in the spring of 2021 has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison.
John W. Beck, 55, of Mechanicsburg, was sentenced Wednesday in Peoria by Judge Joe Billy McDade to 10 years in prison for interference with commerce by robbery, bank robbery, and armed bank robbery, all to run concurrently.
He received an additional two years for attempted escape from the Livingston County Jail.
At Wednesday’s hearing, federal prosecutors presented evidence that Beck admitted he robbed:
Dollar General in Buffalo on April 8, 2021
The Odell Bank in Odell on April 9, 2021
Fast Stop Store in Odell on April 17, 2021
Village Pantry in Paxton on April 18, 2021
Subway in Danville on April 19, 2021
Elmwood Bank in Elmwood on April 20, 2021.
During the robbery spree, Beck stole cars on April 7, 2021, from a person in Mechanicsburg, another on April 19, 2021, in Paris, one in Springfield on April 16, 2021, and one from Central Illinois Motors in Springfield on April 17, 2021. He also stole license plates from two vehicles which he put on the stolen cars.
Beck has been in federal custody since his arrest in April 2021. In September 2021, he tried to escape from the Livingston County Jail. He pleaded guilty to all the charges in January of this year, opting to have McDade decide his sentence.
When he was arrested, Beck was on parole in both the federal and state court systems.
He had been convicted of a 2007 bank robbery and served time in federal prison until January 2019. He was also on parole for a 2008 armed robbery in Champaign County for which he was sentenced to 25 years in prison and was paroled in 2020.
The investigations into Beck’s crimes were conducted by sheriff’s offices in DeWitt, Edgar, Livingston, Peoria, and Sangamon counties; the Danville, Elmwood, Paxton, and Springfield police departments; the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the U.S. Marshals Service.
Criminal Chief Darilynn J. Knauss prosecuted Beck.
"Thanks to the exemplary work of our law enforcement partners, FBI Springfield was able to piece together Beck's 14-day crime spree allowing for significant federal charges that help ensure he is no longer a menace to Illinois communities," said Springfield Field Office Special Agent in Charge David Nanz.