RANTOUL — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help finding the person or persons who committed a burglary at a Rantoul store.
On Friday, Aug. 23, at 5:12 a.m., an unknown person forced entry into an exterior storage shed at Walmart, 845 Broadmeadow Road. About 20 used auto batteries were taken and loaded into a van, described as white and an older model, based on surveillance video.
There is no description of the thief.
If you have any information about this burglary, contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com or via the P3 Tips mobile app.
Tipsters are always 100 percent completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers. All tips are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service.
Tipsters will never be asked their name and are given a secret code number to use when checking on a possible reward. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 may be paid on tips that lead to an arrest.