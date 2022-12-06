URBANA — A Champaign man arrested less than two months ago for sexually molesting a child is headed to prison for at least 17 years.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum on Monday called the criminal activity by Christopher Travis, 24, “unspeakable” before sentencing him to a 20-year sentence. Travis will be required to serve 85 percent.
Travis pleaded guilty to a single count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child under the age of 13 in early November, just days after his arrest for the crime.
On Oct. 26, the child’s mother reported what happened to police. Travis immediately admitted to the conduct and was arrested.
At his sentencing Monday, he acknowledged “he was a monster that night” and wanted help.
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum had sought a 35-year prison term for Travis, whose only previous conviction was for robbery as a juvenile in 2014, while his attorney, Assistant Public Defender Janie Miller-Jones sought a sentence closer to 15 years in prison.
The maximum sentence for the crime is 60 years in prison.
When Travis pleaded guilty, McCallum also agreed no to file additional charges against Travis based on information Champaign police obtained during their investigation.
Rosenbaum gave Travis credit on his sentence for 41 days already served in the county jail.
He will have to register for life as a sex offender.